Uttarakhand UCC draft ready | The head of the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions. Check details of the draft here:

Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday that the draft report on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is ready and will be submitted to the Uttarakhand government very soon. Desai heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand," Desai, a member of the UCC draft committee, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

She said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions and looking into various statutes and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries. "We have prepared our draft after a thorough study. We have considered everything," Desai said.

The focus of the UCC is reportedly on gender equality. News 18 accessed details of the UCC draft, as suggested by the panel. The following points are likely to be mentioned in the draft:

The age limit of girls for marriage be increased.

> Graduation before marriage so that the age limit will be increased automatically - from 18 years to 21 years.

> The registration of marriage will be necessary irrespective of the circumstances

> No benefit of government schemes without any registration of marriage - the age of the girls at the marriage will also be documented

> Marriage registration must be done at the village level

> Both husband and wife will get equal grounds for divorce. The basis of divorce will be applied to both the husband and wife, not one party will have an upper hand

> Ban on polygamy

> Halala and Iddat banned

> Girls should get an equal share in inheritance as boys

> Declaration of live-in-relationship required. The parents will be informed

> Guardianship process will be easier if the child is an orphan

> In case of a quarrel between the husband and wife, the custody of the child will go to the grandparents

> Number of children can be fixed

> Everyone will have the right to adopt - irrespective of religion, gender etc

What's next

The draft will now be sent to the government of Uttarakhand. After receiving it, it will be placed in front of the state cabinet. After approval, it will be tabled in the legislature.

The UCC of Uttarakhand might be the template for the UCC of the central government. It is one of the poll promises of the BJP-led Uttarakhand government. Notably, in BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the BJP had promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Uniform Civil Code is a common civil code or common law for every citizen in India, irrespective of religion and caste. The code is mentioned under Article 44 of the Constitution as a Directive Principle of State Policy. It aims to address the issues of discrimination against vulnerable groups and gender biases. These provisions are not enforceable but are meant to serve as the guiding principles of legislatures.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject 'Review of Personal Laws'".