By CNBCTV18.COM

Uttarakhand UCC draft ready | The head of the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions. Check details of the draft here:

Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday that the draft report on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is ready and will be submitted to the Uttarakhand government very soon. Desai heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand," Desai, a member of the UCC draft committee, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. She said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions and looking into various statutes and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries. "We have prepared our draft after a thorough study. We have considered everything," Desai said.