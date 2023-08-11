Uttarakhand recognises Anand Marriage Act: What is the law pertaining to Sikh weddings?

The Parliament passed the Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand implemented the Anand Marriage Act, 1909. After Assam and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, it is the third state in the past few months to recognise marriages solemnised as per Sikh wedding rituals.

Harmeet Singh Kalki, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), welcomed the Uttarakhand government’s decision to recognise Anand marriages.

What is the Anand Marriage Act?

An Anand marriage ceremony, also known as Anand Karaj, holds immense significance within Sikhism. The ceremony, meaning "act towards happiness" or "act towards happy life," was introduced by Sikh Guru Amar Das, while the four laavaan (hymns) that form the core of the ceremony were composed by Guru Ram Das. The Act aims to legally validate a marriage performed in accordance with Sikh traditions.

Emergence of Anand Marriage Act

The emergence of the Anand Marriage Act dates back to 1909 when the British Imperial Legislative Council passed legislation for the recognition of the Sikh wedding ceremony, Anand Karaj. The Act aimed to acknowledge and respect the customs and practices of the community.

In a significant development in 2012, the Parliament passed the Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition.

While the Central government enacted the amendments, it was left to individual states to frame their respective rules for the registration of Anand marriages. This situation left many Sikhs with limited options. People from the community often resort to registering their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act due to the absence of specific rules in many states.

The diversity of religions and cultures in India necessitates laws that respect citizens' beliefs and practices without encroaching upon their rights. The Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2012 was a step in this direction, recognising the importance of safeguarding the customs and traditions of various communities.

Although the Anand Marriage Act, 1909 initially lacked provisions for marriage registration, the 2012 amendment filled this gap. Couples who register their marriages under the amended guidelines are not required to seek registration under any other law, providing them with legal clarity and acknowledgement.