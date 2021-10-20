Uttarakhand rains Live Updates: Char Dham yatra may resume tomorrow; death toll rises to 47

Uttarakhand reported at least 42 rain-related deaths on Tuesday with many people still trapped under the rubble after landslides. In view of the incessant rains, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Char Dham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved. With 42 new fatalities in the Kumaon region, the death toll in the disaster has risen to 47 as five deaths were reported on Monday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and later interacted with the affected people on ground zero to make an assessment of the damages caused. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents across the state over the last two days.

Here are the latest updates from Uttarakhand:

A stretch of road being cleared with the help of machines in Jeolikote of Nainital district, near which an incident of landslide took place.

# Nainital-Kaladhungi road, which was blocked yesterday due to heavy rainfall, has been reopened. Traffic movement has been started now: DGP Ashok Kumar

Uttarakhand: SDRF carried out rescue operations in residential areas of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which faces a flood-like situation due to rainfall.

SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh also joined in the rescue operations. (19.10.2021)



SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh also joined in the rescue operations. (19.10.2021) pic.twitter.com/0LKc2TmJ08 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

# Due to heavy rains and landslides in Almora, 7 people have been reported dead since last night. A house in Raapad village, Bhikiyasan was hit by a landslide last night, killing 4 people living in the house, while a woman was rescued by the villagers: PIB, Uttarakhand

# The situation in Garhwal is almost under control, routes have been reopened. 'Char Dham Yatra' will be resumed from tomorrow. Rain aftermath more in Kumaon areas - Naintal, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on review meeting with CM in wake of rains