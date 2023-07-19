Uttarakhand: At least 15 electrocuted, several injured in Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
At least fifteen people were killed and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday. The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said.
The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.
"Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details," Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan told ANI.
More details are awaited
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 1:35 PM IST
