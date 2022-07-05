Uttarakhand issues travel advisory as heavy rains forecast in parts of state

Just a few hours’ drive away from the national capital, Uttarakhand is a popular destination for quick getaways among tourists even during the monsoon season. Places like Dehradun, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Landour, Nainital, Ranikhet, Champavan, Tehri, among others, are famous for their scenic views, waterfalls and treks, not to mention the balmy air. However, incessant and heavy rains can spell danger for tourists.

The meteorological department in Uttarakhand issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat for July 5 and 6, where heavy rain is forecast. It also issued a yellow alert for Bageshwar, Nainital and Dehradun for July 7 and 8.

The Uttarakhand police has advised tourists and residents to be careful while travelling in those areas during these four days.

Due to the inclement weather, landslides are likely to occur and roads are bound to be slippery, especially around the corners of the mountainous terrain, the Uttarakhand Police's advisory stated. There are also chances of the water level of the rivers rising due to continuous heavy rain, resulting in floods. While it is not only risky to be outdoors during heavy rain, landslides also lead to giant traffic jams that can last for hours till the road is cleared for vehicles to pass.

The Uttarakhand Police has advised tourists to remain indoors, and put on hold their adventures as they may turn into nightmares. The police also advised tourists to only go ahead with their travel plans if the weather permits, and to keep an eye on the forecast.

Residents living near the rivers have been told to relocate to safer spots and also carry their produce with them.

In case of any emergency, visitors and residents can reach out to the Uttarakhand Police by calling 112 or visit the nearest police station.

The state has faced quite a few instances of flash floods and landslides in the past due to incessant rain. In October last year, the Nainital Lake brimmed over due to heavy rains and it flooded large parts of the city. Flood waters also inundated the Jim Corbett National Park. Tourists had to be rescued in tractors due to high water levels.