Next time you go to the famous hill stations of Uttarakhand, you might not fret over parking — a perennial problem in the region.

Uttarakhand government has finally given its nod to construct small underground tunnels as proposed by the state Public Works Department (PWD).

"The tunnels will serve as parking lots in the hills," Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said. "Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation, and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited have been roped in to construct the tunnels," he said.

Geographical surveys would be conducted before the construction of the tunnels begin, according to Sandhu.

He said many other decisions were approved by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who headed the cabinet meeting. Out of the 36 proposals, all except one were approved.

The establishment of the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre in Dehradun was also approved, making it the first of its kind in the country that will work on landslide mitigation and management in the disaster-prone state. The central government will later map the most vulnerable locations in the state to undertake the mitigation measures.

Other key decisions included allocating 100-acre land to the union government to construct the satellite facility of AIIMS Rishikesh in Udham Singh Nagar.