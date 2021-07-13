Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra owing to COVID-19: Report

    Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra owing to COVID-19: Report

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Uttarakhand government has cancelled the Kanwar Yatra this year in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19, sources said.

    Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra owing to COVID-19: Report
    The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19, sources said. It is for the second consecutive year that the yatra is not being held due to the pandemic.
    The Indian Medical Association had also written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently asking him to not allow the yatra to go ahead in the interest of the people of the state and the country.
    Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that though Kanwar Yatra is part of Sanatan culture, saving lives in the time of the pandemic was paramount.
    The fortnight-long yatra which begins with the onset of the month of Shravan by the Hindu calendar goes on till the first week of August and sees a large gathering of Kanwariyas in Haridwar from neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to collect the holy waters of the Ganga.
    Follow latest updates on COVID-19 here
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fully vaccinated travellers entering Mumbai exempt from carrying mandatory RT-PCR negative report

    Next Article

    Govt caps trade margin on pulse oximeter, nebuliser, digital thermometer at 70%

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.95 18.70 2.89
    HDFC2,544.90 67.95 2.74
    Grasim1,576.65 40.50 2.64
    Axis Bank770.75 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.45 2.16
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.60 18.30 2.83
    HDFC2,544.20 66.05 2.67
    Axis Bank770.80 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.15 2.12
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.95 18.70 2.89
    HDFC2,544.90 67.95 2.74
    Grasim1,576.65 40.50 2.64
    Axis Bank770.75 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.45 2.16
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.60 18.30 2.83
    HDFC2,544.20 66.05 2.67
    Axis Bank770.80 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.15 2.12
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4925-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.0420-0.3430-0.39
    Pound-Rupee103.1580-0.2900-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6748-0.0008-0.11
    View More