Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit scheduled for December: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit is slated to be held in Dehradun in December, 2023, during the unveiling event of the logo and website for the summit. The investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been set for this edition Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, Dhami stated.

Dhami pointed that 27 policies have been proposed for various sectors along with a land bank of 6,000 acres that has been prepared for industries in the state. He spoke that many reforms have been made by learning from the experiences of the previous years. He said, “We are working in a concrete way for maximum investment to come in the state.”

The state has prioritized the suggestions that it received from the prominent industrialists, following which, reforms have been made in MSME policy, service sector policy, logistics policy, solar policy, etc, as per CM Dhami. Meetings were also held with prominent industrialists in Dehradun on August 17 and in Delhi on August 21.

Dhami added that industries that are already established in the state have been suggesting expansion in the state. “In fact, this summit belongs to all the citizens of Uttarakhand . Employment will be created by investment in the state, people's income will increase and Uttarakhand will play an effective role in the development of the country,” he added.

A single window clearance portal www.investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in has been created by Uttarakhand government to provide approval and permission to investors for setting up industries in the state.

Chief Secretary Dr. SS Sandhu pointed out that the logo displays specialties of Uttarakhand. The government is focusing on tourism, yoga, wellness, service sector, agriculture and horticulture, Sandhu added.