Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said the priority is to save lives and rehabilitate displaced people as the tragedy stuck Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. A glacier burst had triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the Alaknanda river system. Over 200 people are missing and the death toll has reached 11 even the search operation has intensified.

The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas. As many as 13 villages were cut off from the main areas and ration is being provided to the stranded people through choppers.

"Preliminary estimates show around 200 people missing, while bodies of around 11 people have been found. The economic loss is to be ascertained in due course. The priority now is to save lives and rehabilitate displaced people," says CM Rawat.

The Chief Minister said a comprehensive analysis is being undertaken to find reasons for the incident and build plans to avert future tragedy. "The breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy. Experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies are being roped in," he said. Rawat has released Rs 20 crore from State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation.