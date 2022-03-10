Uttarakhand Assembly Results 2022: In case of hung assembly, BJP eyes independents to form govt

The BJP has started working on plans to form a government in case of a fractured mandate in Uttarakhand. As exit polls hinted at a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, the ruling party is now banking on independents and regional outfits to form the government in the state.

Expressing confidence of winning the majority in Uttarakhand, a senior BJP functionary told IANS that the party will form the government and like-minded individuals will support if fall short of halfway mark. “If we fail to cross the halfway mark then we will seek support from independents and other like-minded people. We are in touch with some people and few will resign to help us form the government,” he said.