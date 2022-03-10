Uttarakhand Elections Results Live Updates: The Election Commission of India is set to declare the much-awaited results of assembly elections in Uttarakhand today. The counting of votes for the recently held polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8 am. Over 65 percent polling was recorded in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections held in a single phase on February 14. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted Congress to finish ahead and said the party could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Catch all the live updates, party-wise seat tally, reactions and analysis with CNBC-TV18's Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Results here:
Confident of party's victory, says ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
View: Do assembly polls verdict offer a peek into the future? Not really
The current round of elections to five assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are being tracked with keenness. Besides the usual election excitement people await the verdict to understand emerging political strands. Do the results offer a glimpse of what could emerge in the Lok Sabha elections two years later? A review of past results does not state so.
Uttarakhand set for counting of votes from 8 am; Visuals from Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Assembly Results 2022: In case of hung assembly, BJP eyes independents to form govt
The BJP has started working on plans to form a government in case of a fractured mandate in Uttarakhand. As exit polls hinted at a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, the ruling party is now banking on independents and regional outfits to form the government in the state.
Expressing confidence of winning the majority in Uttarakhand, a senior BJP functionary told IANS that the party will form the government and like-minded individuals will support if fall short of halfway mark. “If we fail to cross the halfway mark then we will seek support from independents and other like-minded people. We are in touch with some people and few will resign to help us form the government,” he said.
A virtual meeting was organised with the counting agents of all 70 assemblies of the state at the State BJP office in Dehradun. In which State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, Co-convener Election Management Committee Jyoti, and Convener of Legal Cell Rajiv Sharma participated.
Uttarakhand’s chief ministerial candidates
Only one of the state's eight chief ministers (ND Tiwari) has served a full five-year term in the previous two decades. Between 2017 and 2022, the ruling BJP had to replace two chief ministers. Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had previously succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat, was replaced by current chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While the BJP's CM face remains Dhami, the AAP has presented Col Ajay Kothiyal (Gangotri seat) as the party's CM face. The Congress has yet to name its CM candidate, although former CM Harish Rawat is a strong contender.
Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand
AAP, which is a new entrant into Uttarakhand politics, fielded candidates on all 70 Assembly seats, with its Chief Ministerial face being Ajay Kothiyal. Similar to Punjab, AAP made populist promises in the hill-state as well:
Cong deputes post-poll observers for Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur to keep flock together
The Congress on Tuesday deputed senior leaders for poll management ahead of election results in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, according to PTI. While Karnataka Congress chief D K Sivakumar will be the special observer in Goa, party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo besides Vincent Pala have been deputed in Manipur for post-poll management, the sources said. Rajya Sabha member Deepinder Singh Hooda has also left for Dehradun after he was asked by the party leadership to reach there for management of legislators in case of a hung assembly. The party's in-charges and observers in various poll-bound states will also be stations at the state headquarters ahead of results. The move is aimed at keeping the Congress flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. The appointment of special observers is part of the Congress strategy to work out government formations in states where no party gets a clear majority.
Uttarakhand voting turnout over the years
Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 65.4 percent during voting for assembly election 2022, which was lesser than the 65.6 percent polling witnessed in the 2017 assembly elections. In 2002 assembly polls, Uttarakhand recorded 54.34 percent voter turnout, which increased to 59.5 percent in 2007.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says Congress was nowhere in the contest, BJP will form the govt again
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed the Congress leaders for rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls which largely gave the state to the BJP and said that Congress leaders can blow the trumpet just for a few days since the BJP would again form the government in the hill-state. "Congress was nowhere in the contest in the elections. They had no issues to raise before the people. Now that the elections are over they can blow the trumpet till the results are out since the BJP will be celebrating victory on March 10," CM Dhami said.
Congress’s Harish Rawat makes big claim, says will come back with full majority
Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party is going to get a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections. "Apart from Congress, we will take the cooperation of those parties and those individuals not only to win or lose but to make Uttarakhand," Rawat said. "We are sure that we are going to get a full majority. We do not have any C-plan, yes, but there are many senior leaders who have not been able to get tickets, we will take their cooperation to increase the Uttarakhand government and also for the politics of Uttarakhand," he added.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Key Candidates
The key candidates in the poll battle include CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former CM Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency.
Exit polls predict neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress in Uttarakhand
According to ABP-CVoter, Zee News-DesignBoxed, NewsX-Polstrat, and India TV-Ground Zero Research exit polls, Congress will get a majority. While Times Now-Veto, News24-Today's Chanakya, India Today-AxisMyIndia and Jan Ki Baat predicted a victory for BJP in the hill state.
Ruling BJP seeks 2nd term, Congress awaits comeback
The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time.
Counting of votes to start at 8 am
The counting of votes for the recently held elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8 am. Over 65 percent polling had been recorded in the Uttarakhand Assembly Polls held in a single phase on February 14.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 results today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments related to the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state through the day along with reactions, analysis and more.