Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says Congress was nowhere in the contest, BJP will form the govt again

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed the Congress leaders for rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls which largely gave the state to the BJP and said that Congress leaders can blow the trumpet just for a few days since the BJP would again form the government in the hill-state. "Congress was nowhere in the contest in the elections. They had no issues to raise before the people. Now that the elections are over they can blow the trumpet till the results are out since the BJP will be celebrating victory on March 10," CM Dhami said.