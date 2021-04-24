Uttarakhand, Chamoli: 8 bodies recovered, 384 rescued so far in Niti Valley glacier burst Updated : April 24, 2021 12:12:16 IST An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident. Published : April 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply