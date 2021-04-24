Uttarakhand, Chamoli: 8 bodies recovered, 384 rescued so far in Niti Valley glacier burst

The Army has reportedly recovered eight bodies and managed to rescue nearly 384 people who were working at a Border Roads Organisation camp in the area till late Friday evening, according to news reports.

An Army statement said that at around 4 pm on April 23, “an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna- Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand,” which is on the “Joshimath-Malari-Girthidobla-Sumna-Rimkhim axis”.

“A BRO detachment and two labour camps exist nearby for road construction work along this axis. An Army camp is located 3 Km from Sumna (approximately 1 Km short of BRO Sumna Det)."

The area is “experiencing heavy rains and snow for the last 5 days”, the report further said, while adding, “Rescue operations were launched by the Indian Army immediately. As many as 384 labourers have been safely rescued and are now at the Army camp. Rescue operations to locate other labourers at both camps are continuing. Eight bodies have been recovered so far.”

Earlier, on Friday, news agency PTI had reported that an avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district Friday.

Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti Valley, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, who were on their way to the spot, the news agency said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

In another tweet, Rawat said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognisance of the incident and assured the state of all help.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely.

"Unfortunate that a disaster has struck Reni Village of Uttarakhand owing to a glacier burst on Dhauliganga river.