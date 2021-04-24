  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Uttarakhand, Chamoli: 8 bodies recovered, 384 rescued so far in Niti Valley glacier burst

Updated : April 24, 2021 12:12:16 IST

An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident.
Uttarakhand, Chamoli: 8 bodies recovered, 384 rescued so far in Niti Valley glacier burst
Published : April 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement