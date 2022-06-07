Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results to be declared today: Here’s how to check

and 12 results today at 4 pm. The UBSE will make the results available online on the official website of the board at The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare Class 10and 12 results today at 4 pm. The UBSE will make the results available online on the official website of the board at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

To ensure the data safety of the UBSE result 2022, students will have to log in using their roll number and enter a security Captcha code on the website to check their results.

How to check your board results?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the board at uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th/ 12th results 2022 link displayed on the home page (for ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 3: Provide you UBSE roll number and other required details such as security captcha code and click submit

Step 4: Your Uttarakhand Board Class 10/ 12 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UBSE results and take a printout for future reference

The result link was activated at 4 am today. However, students will be able to check their results only after 4 pm.

This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams with a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students taking the high school (Class 10) exam and another 1 lakh students appearing for the intermediate (Class 12) exams. The exams were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022.