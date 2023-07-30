Atiq Ahmad's lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and two security guards alongside his nephew were shot dead on February 24 this year. Atiq Ahmed was later found guilty on March 28.

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. As per a PTI report, Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway.

A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against Mishra.

Umesh Pal , the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards alongside his nephew were shot dead on February 24 this year. While Ahmed denied his involvement in the case, police believe that he ordered the killing of Pal from inside Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was found guilty on March 28, 2023, of the kidnapping of Umesh Pal. A suspect in over 100 cases, Ahmed was lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad before being transported to UP for his court appearance in Prayagraj.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were later killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in April. However, his wife Shaista Parveen, another wanted accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.