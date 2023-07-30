Atiq Ahmad's lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

2 Min Read
Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and two security guards alongside his nephew were shot dead on February 24 this year. Atiq Ahmed was later found guilty on March 28.
Uttar Pradesh police have arrested late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. As per a PTI report, Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway.
A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against Mishra.
Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards alongside his nephew were shot dead on February 24 this year. While Ahmed denied his involvement in the case, police believe that he ordered the killing of Pal from inside Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.
Gangster Atiq Ahmed was found guilty on March 28, 2023, of the kidnapping of Umesh Pal. A suspect in over 100 cases, Ahmed was lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad before being transported to UP for his court appearance in Prayagraj.
Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were later killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in April. However, his wife Shaista Parveen, another wanted accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.
First Published: Jul 30, 2023 1:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change
Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management
Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read