UP Police resort to Hindu 'panchang' calendar policing after crime during 'amavasya' shoots up

In Hinduism, it is common practice to base significant decisions, new ventures and purchases on the auspicious calendar or "Panchang." However, in order to tackle the surge in criminal activities, the Uttar Pradesh police have adopted a policing approach aligned with the same "Panchang."

As per a circular issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar to all district police and commissionerates, a majority of criminal activities and crimes in the state occur during the week before "Amavasya" (new moon) in the "Krishna Paksha" (dark phase), as well as the week after it.

The circular, seen by CNBC-TV18, instructs all concerned authorities to come up with a plan to stop crimes based on the upcoming "Panchang" or Hindu calendar. Additionally, the circular urges them to identify hotspots where most of the incidents have taken place. DGP Kumar, on August 18, also convened a meeting with all UP police commissioners, SSPs and SPs, during which he issued orders in this regard.

The circular goes on to say, "After carefully analysing the executed criminal events occurred at different commissionerates, it has come to the notice of the headquarter that most of these events happen during a week before the ' Amavasya ' (New Moon) in the 'Krishna Paksha' (dark) and a week after it. In this scenario, the situation shall be now be monitored by senior police officials and from now on, as per Hindu 'Panchang' dates and weeks falling under this period shall be marked and identified. To understand this better, a copy of Hindu 'Panchang' calendar is also attached along with this circular"

Kumar has also sent copies of the "panchang" to police stations, illustrating the new moon dates in the months of September and October this year.

DGP Kumar has also asked police officials to remain vigilant during the designated days (the week before and after the new moon) and increase patrolling. The circular mandates the deployment of additional police personnel for patrolling during this period.

Additionally, the circular tasks officials with identifying crime hotspots and mapping the criminal incidents during this period to formulate a plan to address these concerns. Kumar has also directed the local police to design the route plan for Police Response Vehicles (PRV) in accordance with the crime incident analysis. Furthermore, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and Dial 112 are to be on alert mode as per the circular's instructions.