    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Fire breaks out at building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, 5 dead, 7 injured

    Fire breaks out at building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, 5 dead, 7 injured

    Fire breaks out at building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, 5 dead, 7 injured
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the fire department is conducting probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

    Five, including two children, died and seven others were injured after a fire broke out at a three-storey building in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
    The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the fire department is conducting probe to ascertain the reason.
    As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building.
    (More details awaited)
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    FireMoradabadUttar Pradesh

    Next Article

    Mother Teresa birth anniversary: 8 facts you should know

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng