Fire breaks out at building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, 5 dead, 7 injured

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the fire department is conducting probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Five, including two children, died and seven others were injured after a fire broke out at a three-storey building in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the fire department is conducting probe to ascertain the reason.

Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out in a multi-story building in Moradabad. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/wjtATC1TB6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building.

(More details awaited)