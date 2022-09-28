UP man found with 62 steel spoons in stomach, doctor claims he was eating them for a year

Mini
Stories of doctors removing hundreds of coins, dozens of batteries, watches and even cell phones from a person's stomach have often made headlines. But this report from Uttar Pradesh might shock many — not one, but 62 spoons made of steel, without their heads, were taken out from the stomach of a 32-year-old patient in Muzaffarnagar.
According to news agency ANI, the patient, Vijay, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. The report quoted a Dr Rakesh Khurrana as saying that the patient had admitted to eating those spoons. "The patient has been eating spoons for a year," he said, adding that the operation lasted for around two hours, as per the report.
But why was Vijay eating those spoons?
Vijay, a resident of village Bopara which falls under the Mansoorpur police station area, was reportedly addicted to drugs.
His family had reportedly admitted him to a drug de-addiction centre in Shamli, Zee news reported. According to the report, the family alleged that Vijay was forcibly fed those spoons by staff at the de-addiction centre.
While no complaint has been filed in the matter so far, it remains a mystery as to how these spoons reached the man's stomach.
He was brought to the hospital after his health started deteriorating. Doctors said that patient's condition is still critical.
