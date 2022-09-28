    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    UP man found with 62 steel spoons in stomach, doctor claims he was eating them for a year

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Akriti Anand   IST (Published)

    Uttar Pradesh | The patient is currently in the Intensive care unit ICU of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh. Reports said that his condition is critical. A mystery as to how these spoons reached the man's stomach.

    Stories of doctors removing hundreds of coins, dozens of batteries, watches and even cell phones from a person's stomach have often made headlines. But this report from Uttar Pradesh might shock many —  not one, but 62 spoons made of steel, without their heads, were taken out from the stomach of a 32-year-old patient in Muzaffarnagar.
    According to news agency ANI, the patient, Vijay, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. The report quoted a Dr Rakesh Khurrana as saying that the patient had admitted to eating those spoons. "The patient has been eating spoons for a year," he said, adding that the operation lasted for around two hours, as per the report.
    But why was Vijay eating those spoons?
    Vijay, a resident of village Bopara which falls under the Mansoorpur police station area, was reportedly addicted to drugs.
    His family had reportedly admitted him to a drug de-addiction centre in Shamli, Zee news reported. According to the report, the family alleged that Vijay was forcibly fed those spoons by staff at the de-addiction centre.
    While no complaint has been filed in the matter so far, it remains a mystery as to how these spoons reached the man's stomach.
    He was brought to the hospital after his health started deteriorating. Doctors said that patient's condition is still critical.
    Uttar Pradesh

