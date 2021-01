Residents in Uttar Pradesh will now have to procure a 'home license' to consume and store liquor at home, if it is above the permitted limit. The Excise Department has notified a new policy, where residents will have to obtain a 'home license' on a yearly-basis from the District Collector and renew the same after a year.

"Purchase, transport and personal possession of a maximum of only 6 litres of liquor permitted, exceeding which a license will have to be obtained from the Excise Department," the government said.

A license fee of Rs 12,000 and a security amount of Rs 51,000 will have to be deposited every year under the stipulated conditions.