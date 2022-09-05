By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Lucknow hotel fire: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said free treatment will be provided to the injured.

At least four people died and 10 others were injured after a massive fire erupted at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. Several people are feared to be trapped inside the building, reports said. Efforts are on to evacuate them from the hotel rooms.

"Ten people who were injured were brought to the hospital, and their treatment is underway. The administration will apprise about the casualties," said Manoj Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, was quoted by News 18 as saying.

Among those injured included fireman Chandresh Yadav, who sustained burn injuries while rescuing people. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that free treatment will be provided to the injured.

According to news agency PTI, fire teams had a tough time dousing the flames after breaking the glass panes. As many as 15 fire tenders and 13 ambulances were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation is underway, News 18 reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rescue and relief operations underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out this morning. No casualties have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/kSopMRp1fg— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

The fire broke out on the third floor of Hotel Levana in Hazratganj. Around 35 to 40 people were present inside when a heavy cloud of smoke was spotted coming out of the hotel early on Monday.

"According to the hotel owner, there are 30 rooms in the building and 18 were occupied at the time of the incident. There were 35-40 people there and some had left the hotel in the morning," District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills," an official was quoted by ANI as saying. He added that rescue and relief operations are underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj where a fire broke out Monday morning.

Many people were taken out of the hotel and have been rushed to the hospital the official said, adding that over two dozen people were rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital.

What caused the fire?

The exact cause is being ascertained. However, an official said, "It may be due to a short-circuit... The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where something happened."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the incident.

Rajanath Singh said he inquired about the situation from the local administration. "Relief and rescue operations are on. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," Singh said.

लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की दुखद घटना की मुझे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन से मैंने स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मेरा कार्यालय लगातार स्थानीय प्रशासन के सम्पर्क में है। मैं घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath reached the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured. He also directed the officials concerned to provide the best treatment to the injured.

लखनऊ के होटल में आग लगने की घटना में घायलों से डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी (सिविल) अस्पताल में भेंट कर उनका कुशल-क्षेम जाना तथा उनके समुचित उपचार हेतु संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। मंडलायुक्त और पुलिस कमिश्नर, लखनऊ को घटना के कारणों की जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/PxaP5u22s8— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2022

Probe ordered

Pathak said a probe has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty. "We will also see that recurrence of such incidents do not take place and for this, directives will be issued for the entire state," he said.

Director (Information) Shishir Singh said Commissioner Lucknow division and police commissioner Lucknow will jointly probe the incident.