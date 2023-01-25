Lucknow building collapse: 14 rescued, five still trapped under the debris, search operations on

Lucknow building collapse: There were initial reports of three people in unconscious condition and were feared dead.

Around 14 people were rescued after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday. Five people are still stuck under the debris of a residential building, said Deputy General of Police DS Chauhan.

"Five people are still stuck under the debris and proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who earlier talked about the death of three people in the incident, retracted his comment. He told news agency PTI that there were initial reports of three people in unconscious condition and were feared dead.

"But now information is coming that nobody is dead. Those rescued from the building have been moved to hospitals," Pathak said. "The rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived," he said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, "(Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is keeping a watch on the rescue operations. The defence minister has also given instructions. An Army team has arrived here for rescue work."

Why the collapse happened?

Asked if the building collapse may have been caused by an earthquake earlier in the day, he said, "This is not the right time to deliberate on the reasons. At present, the rescue operation is going on." He added that contact has been established with two people who are trapped under the debris and oxygen supply has been arranged for them.

"All the people who have been rescued are safe and under stable treatment. Seven rescued people were sent to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital," a police official said at the spot of the incident.

The Lucknow DM said local people informed the authorities that some work was going on in the basement of the building.

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous districts in western Nepal on Tuesday, killing one person and damaging dozens of houses in the region, Nepalese officials had said. Meteorological department sources, when contacted, said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres, and its distance was 294 kilometres NNE (North North-East) from Lucknow.

Meanwhile, a Hindustan Times report quoted Lucknow divisional commissioner (Ms) Roshan Jacob as saying that the building was illegal and its “map was not passed”. “Currently we are focused on rescue, and relief ops. But action…will be taken against the builder,” Jacob added.

CM Adityanath directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured. Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay alert. Pathak further said that the four-storey building had around 12 flats, out of which nine had occupants. Many senior civil and police officials, including Principal Secretary to the chief minister Sanjay Prasad and DGP D S Chauhan are on the spot.