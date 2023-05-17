Uttar Pradesh | 15 kids sexually assaulted by teacher in Shahjahanpur

UP Police have now arrested a junior high schoolteacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 girls, who were studying in the same school. Besides, the police have also recovered offensive material from the toilet of the school.

A female teacher in a small village in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, about five hours away from the state capital Lucknow, noticed disturbing changes in behaviour of some girl students in her school. Some prodding by her had blown the lid of a shocking case of sexual assault here that has left this village in anger.

On Sunday, when people across the country were busy posting pictures and sending gifts to their mothers to celebrate their maternal bond on Mother’s Day, the mothers hailing from a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur were struggling to keep their school-going-daughters safe.

UP Police have now arrested a junior high schoolteacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 girls, who were studying in the same school. Besides, the police have also recovered offensive material from the toilet of the school.

The fallout has been that News18 found that the junior high school in the village now lies locked, with villagers scared to send their children there.

“Hum ab school na bhejab babu, ghar mein rahe surakshit rahe (I don’t want to send my daughter to school anymore, she is more safe at home),” a mother of one of the victims told News18 in the village on Tuesday.

The school, where the strength of the students was around 120, dipped down to 10, after the incident, with people saying they don’t want to send their daughters to school as the incident has left the children scared.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SUNDAY?

On the complaint of the students, most of them are teenagers, the emotionally-charged mothers along with the villagers reached the school on Sunday, demanding strict action against the teacher. It was only after the timely intervention of the police the accused teacher could be taken into custody. Shocking details emerged.

“We have booked the accused teacher who was posted as a computer teacher at the junior high school for molesting under the provisions of The Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) and have also lodged an FIR against two other including a female teacher for being hand in gloves with the accused,” the in charge of the local police station told News18.

People said the matter came to light a couple of days after a teacher from the same school turned out to be a whistle-blower and motivated children to inform their parents about the ill act.

“During school hours, a student of mine who seemed a little upset approached me. Though she was quite hesitant, she became comfortable after I tried to console her and asked if she wanted to discuss anything. On my insistence, she opened up and informed me about the ill act of the teacher. On being informed, I, at once informed the headmaster and the primary education department. Also, I motivated the student to inform their parents about this,” said the female teacher to News18. She was first to raise the issue.

The FIR was finally lodged on the complaint of the village Pradhan. “A school is considered to be the safest place where parents send their children to study in order to achieve something big in future. But we couldn’t control our emotions when some girls, studying in the same school, informed their parents about the teacher who was allegedly sexually assaulting them,” the Pradhan said.

The FIR says when the villagers approached the school headmaster, he and another female teacher at the school were found favouring the accused and even tried to hush up the matter.

“It was only after that we approached the local police, requesting to lodge an FIR into the matter’— reads the complaint of the village head on the basis of which the FIR was lodged by the police.

WHAT NEXT?

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the area said after the allegations, a departmental enquiry has been set up against the accused teacher who was working on ad hoc basis, the headmaster and an assistant teacher, who was accused of hushing up the issue.

Other than the main accused, the department has suspended two other teachers. “Strict action would be initiated against the wrong doers,” the BSA told News18.

However, the police action and the words of the BSA failed to pacify the mothers and parents of the village who are still in the state of trauma.