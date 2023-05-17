Uttar Pradesh | 15 kids sexually assaulted by teacher in Shahjahanpur

UP Police have now arrested a junior high schoolteacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 girls, who were studying in the same school. Besides, the police have also recovered offensive material from the toilet of the school.

A female teacher in a small village in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, about five hours away from the state capital Lucknow, noticed disturbing changes in behaviour of some girl students in her school. Some prodding by her had blown the lid of a shocking case of sexual assault here that has left this village in anger.

On Sunday, when people across the country were busy posting pictures and sending gifts to their mothers to celebrate their maternal bond on Mother’s Day, the mothers hailing from a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur were struggling to keep their school-going-daughters safe.