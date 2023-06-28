As per the guidelines issued by the government, special places for the animal sacrifice on Bakrid to be marked in advance. The authorities have also been directed to ensure that no prohibited animals are sacrificed.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh advisory in light of upcoming festivals like Bakrid, Muharram, and Rakshabandhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations to maintain law and order during the festivals on Tuesday and provided essential instructions to authorities.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister advised the people to be sensitive towards religious sentiments and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order in the state.

“The festivals of Shravan Shivratri , Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period. The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the month of Shravan. Monday worship also has special importance during this period. Before this, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29. It is clear that this time is sensitive in terms of law and order. That's why we have to be constantly alert and careful,” stated the official release.

Bakrid Guidelines

As per the guidelines issued by the government, special places for the sacrifice on Bakrid are to be marked in advance. CM Yogi Adityanath has issued stringent instructions regarding the offering of sacrifices during Bakrid at disputed locations.

As per the statement, the place for the sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance and no sacrifices should be made at the disputed places or anywhere other than the designated places.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure that no prohibited animals are sacrificed.

CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed that an action plan should be followed for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrificing animals in every district to avoid waste from becoming the cause of diseases.

The Chief Minister also urged the local authorities to have a discussion on the implementation of sound road-safety measures with the concerned religious leaders for the celebration of Bakrid and Muharram.

Ban on meat sale in open areas

The CM also gave recommendations to make the Kanwar Yatra Festival convenient and safe.

The government directed that divers should be deployed on the basis of past experiences, CCTVs should be installed on the Kanwar Yatra route and places for Kanwar camps should be marked in advance to avoid any traffic obstruction.

The UP Government has issued an order to ban the sale and purchase of meat in the open areas on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Further, the guidelines laid out that cleanliness and sanitation facilities should be maintained on the Yatra route.

Display of weapons prohibited

The Chief Minister has instructed that there should be no display of weapons in religious processions and no incidents should be allowed to happen that hurt the sentiments of people of other religions.

Additionally, CM Yogi Adityanath warned that mischievous elements may try to unnecessarily provoke people of other communities, thus, the additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas.

ALSO READ | Mumbai to face 10% water cut from July 1 due to inadequate rainfall

The police force must do patrolling every day and keep PRV 112 active to deal with any disturbance.

Weather and Traffic

Considering the wet weather, CM Yogi instructed all health emergency services to remain on high alert. He also instructed health stations to be set up on the Kanwar Yatra route. He also instructed UP Police to prepare an action plan for the smooth management of traffic in all the cities during the festive period.

The statement further said that illegal vehicle stands should be removed immediately, the route of e-rickshaws should be decided and charging stations should also be set up in the cities.