3 Min Read
As per the guidelines issued by the government, special places for the animal sacrifice on Bakrid to be marked in advance. The authorities have also been directed to ensure that no prohibited animals are sacrificed.
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh advisory in light of upcoming festivals like Bakrid, Muharram, and Rakshabandhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations to maintain law and order during the festivals on Tuesday and provided essential instructions to authorities.
As per the official release, the Chief Minister advised the people to be sensitive towards religious sentiments and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order in the state.
“The festivals of Shravan Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period. The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the month of Shravan. Monday worship also has special importance during this period. Before this, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29. It is clear that this time is sensitive in terms of law and order. That's why we have to be constantly alert and careful,” stated the official release.