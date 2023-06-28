As per the guidelines issued by the government, special places for the animal sacrifice on Bakrid to be marked in advance. The authorities have also been directed to ensure that no prohibited animals are sacrificed.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh advisory in light of upcoming festivals like Bakrid, Muharram, and Rakshabandhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations to maintain law and order during the festivals on Tuesday and provided essential instructions to authorities.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister advised the people to be sensitive towards religious sentiments and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order in the state.