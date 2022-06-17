Uttar Pradesh: Heavy police deployment across state following last week's violence

The Uttar Pradesh police have beefed up security in communally sensitive areas across the state to avert any law and order situation. The cops have been on alert to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out last week following Friday prayers, reports said.

The administration has held discussions with religious leaders and the youth, and has deployed additional forces ahead of Friday namaz. UP police will use drones to monitor sensitive areas.

Last Friday, violence erupted in Prayagraj, Kanpur and Saharanpur districts post Friday prayers following BJP erstwhile spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Thousands of people took on the streets to protest in Prayagraj, which took a violent turn after they were accused of resorting to stone pelting and vandalism. Vehicles were set on fire and carts were destroyed. Three top district officials, including the district magistrate of Prayagraj were injured during the protests.

Also Read:

This week, to prevent large assemblies, religious leaders have asked people to offer prayers at mosques in their localities, according to reports

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General Law and Order, said that 10 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and Rapid Action Force and 132 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed across the state. Some officers are supervising arrangements in sensitive areas in some districts.

CCTV cameras have been placed at strategic locations in sensitive areas to keep a vigil on trouble makers. In the Atala area of Prayagraj, where stone pelting took place last week, the police have deployed drones for aerial surveillance.

In Moradabad, the police are in talks with the youth to refrain from protesting.

"We are making the youth understand how they need to focus on education; how it is not a state issue and the law is taking its course," Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal was quoted as saying.

In Saharanpur, the police have ordered a probe into a video showcasing cops brutally beating some youths in custody. Meanwhile, senior home and police officials have held talks with district police officials through video conference to keep a check on the law and order situation, a state home department press release said.

Police and paramilitary forces are conducting flag marches in sensitive localities, the release added. The state has advised officials to conduct video recording in order to identify those who are causing trouble.

Another report suggests that security has also been heightened in Jharkhand and West Bengal where similar acts of violence were reported last week.

In Ranchi, where two people were killed during mass protests on June 10 that turned violent, the police have imposed Section 144 in areas under six police stations.

A senior district police officer said extra security forces continued to be deployed in these areas.

In West Bengal, where violence was reported in Howrah and Murshidabad, additional police forces are being deployed to maintain law and order.

If the situation turns violent, the state government will bring in central forces, West Bengal's advocate general SM Mookerjee told the Calcutta High Court.