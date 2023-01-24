Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: Three-day celebration planned in the state

The statewide event will be held for a period of three days from January 24 to January 26 and the government aims for huge public participation. The celebrations marking ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ will have a focus on investment and employment.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is celebrating its foundation day or Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24. Since 2018, the celebration goes on for a period of three days. All government departments and institutions participate in the celebrations. However, this year, it has been decided to ensure public participation in the celebrations, according to an official statement from the UP government.



The main theme of Uttar Pradesh Day 2023 is ‘Investment and Employment', according to the government. Seminars, roadshows, entrepreneurs' conferences and more will be organised with a focus on investment and employment.

An exhibition related to the development journey of Uttar Pradesh since its formation, till now will also be organised by the UP-State Archives at all programme venues, including Lucknow.

History and Significance of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day

Uttar Pradesh has a rich history in India’s freedom movement. The region was the site of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, with revolts sparking at Meerut, Kanpur and Lucknow. United Provinces, during British rule, played a significant role in India’s freedom movement and it gave many renowned leaders as well as revolutionaries to the nation.

After Independence, the regions under United Provinces were brought together to form Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. Uttar Pradesh is central to Indian politics and is famous for its rich culture, heritage and tradition. It is home to significant religious places like Ayodhya, Mathura, and world heritage sites like the Taj Mahal. The most populated state also plays a significant role in India’s politics and it has given 9 Prime Ministers to the country.