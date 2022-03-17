  • Business News>
  • india news>

  • Uttar Pradesh eases COVID restrictions; permits swimming pool, anganwadi centres to reopen

Uttar Pradesh eases COVID restrictions; permits swimming pool, anganwadi centres to reopen

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 restrictions: In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open. For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed COVID-19-related restrictions on various activities following a significant improvement in the pandemic situation, an official said. In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.
Though many activities had been allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions, Awasthi said.
Also Read
| 30 crore doses of Corbevax ready; 5 crore distributed across India: Biological E Ltd MD
For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated.
The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Sanjeevani: Travels to 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh creating COVID-19 vaccine awareness

Next Article

Indian market has double-digit growth potential: Torrent Pharma ED