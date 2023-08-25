The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a drive to stop the use of caste-based stickers on vehicles. The move comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against individuals found violating traffic rules by displaying stickers reflecting caste and religious affiliations on their vehicles.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, caste-based stickers or any type of messages related to caste or religion on vehicles could distract the other drivers or riders on the road and may cause accidents.

Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad and Ghaziabad Police launched a special drive between August 11 and August 20 against the vehicles with caste or religion-based stickers. Over 2,300 challans were issued for caste-based stickers on their vehicles, according to reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amit Kumar Yadav, emphasised the importance of adhering to the Motor Vehicle Act's regulations regarding vehicle number plates, reported Times of India. He explained that if someone writes words on their vehicle that show their caste or religion, they will be fined Rs 1,000. If any sticker is there on the number plate, then the fine would be Rs 5,000. According to the Motor Vehicle Act , any sticker or message other than the vehicle's number on the number plate would attract a fine.

The Motor Vehicle Act outlines clear rules concerning the display of stickers on number plates. Violation of these rules, as stipulated under Section 192 of the Act, can lead to fines of up to Rs 5,000 for a first-time offence. For repeat offenders, penalties can increase up to Rs 10,000 and even imprisonment.

In cases where stickers are found on the body of vehicles, police are issuing challans under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

According to the Times of India report, earlier this year the UP government issued an order asking the transport department officials to seize vehicles displaying caste identities. The order was issued to all Regional Transport Offices of the state directing the officials to seize vehicles displaying cast-based slogans or caste identities.