Ram temple in Ayodhya will be open from January 1, 2024, says Yogi Adityanath

The Ram temple dispute has been integral to the BJP’s emergence as a political party and its rising prominence in recent decades.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be open for devotees on January 1 next year. This is a reiteration of the deadline that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had revealed a few months ago.

Adityanath’s comments are significant in the light of reports that emerged in 2022 citing that work has been stalled due to a "technical glitch". According to the Hindustan Times, the foundation work at the site was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.

Later in 2021, Amit Shah had accused the Opposition of stalling the construction of Ram Temple and forcing Ram Lalla to "live in a tent" for years, the Times of India had reported

Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya. (Source: News 18) Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya. (Source: News 18)

The opening of the new temple in Ayodhya, on a site that was under dispute for over a century, will be an important milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party represented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, the state chief minister.

The Hindus believe that it’s the site of the birth of Lord Rama and that there was a temple that was demolished by medieval Muslim rulers who went on to build a mosque, which was then demolished in 1992. The dispute dragged on centuries before a Supreme Court order in 2019 settled the matter once and for all, and allowed for the new temple to be built on the disputed site , while setting aside another property for the mosque.

The Ram temple dispute has been integral to BJP’s emergence as a political party and its rising prominence in recent decades. The promise of a temple on the disputed site has been part of its election manifestos.