Building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 2 dead, around 10 hospitalised

Building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 2 dead, around 10 hospitalised

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 7:36:47 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Two people died and around 10 people were rescued after a building collapsed in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday. The rescue operation underway is underway in Barabanki.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people,' Barabanki SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said. "Among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, two have died," police said.
He added that police received information that that three-four people are likely to be still trapped under the debris.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a team of the SDRF UP carrying out the rescue operation in the area. Police said a team of the NDRF will arrive soon.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 7:32 AM IST
