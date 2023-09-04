Building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 2 dead, around 10 hospitalised

1 Min Read
Two people died and around 10 people were rescued after a building collapsed in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday. The rescue operation underway is underway in Barabanki.
"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people,' Barabanki SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said. "Among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, two have died," police said.
#WATCH | UP: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/IVn3v2Zzrw— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 4, 2023
He added that police received information that that three-four people are likely to be still trapped under the debris.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a team of the SDRF UP carrying out the rescue operation in the area. Police said a team of the NDRF will arrive soon.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 7:32 AM IST
