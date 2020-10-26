  • SENSEX
US welcomes India's rise as a leading regional and global power

October 26, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
The State Department said the two countries have a strong and growing bilateral relationship built on shared values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
US welcomes India's rise as a leading regional and global power

