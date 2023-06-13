US student visa interview slots to be made available soon, check website, says official

While the specific date for the release of the next batch of interview slots remains unknown, a US Embassy official advised students to check the website regularly for updates.

The United States embassy in India has assured Indian students that interview slots for F-1 student visas will be made available soon and asked students to keep checking the website for their slots.

The embassy official told the Times Of India, "We cannot give out a specific date, but the next large batch of appointments will be released in the coming weeks."

The official said mentioned that tens of thousands of appointments have already been released, with an additional tens of thousands set to be released for July and August.

Highlighting the significance of Indian students in the US visa landscape , US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti noted that one out of every five student visas issued by the United States in 2022 was granted to Indian students. This underscores the efforts made by US consulates in India to reduce visa wait times.

The United States has been grappling with extended wait times for various visa categories, with tourist visa wait times reaching over 900 days post-pandemic. Despite this, India remains a top source country for students studying in the United States. According to the envoy, India became the number one country in terms of sending students to the US, and he anticipates this trend to continue in the future.

Indian students constitute over 21 percent of the total international student population in the United States. In the 2021-2022 academic year alone, nearly 200,000 Indian students were pursuing their studies in the US.