US student visa interview slots to be made available soon, check website, says official

The United States embassy in India has assured Indian students that interview slots for F-1 student visas will be made available soon and asked students to keep checking the website for their slots.

While the specific date for the release of the next batch of interview slots remains unknown, a US Embassy official advised students to check the website regularly for updates.

The embassy official told the Times Of India, "We cannot give out a specific date, but the next large batch of appointments will be released in the coming weeks."