US student visa interview slots to be made available soon, check website, says official

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 6:19:17 PM IST (Published)

While the specific date for the release of the next batch of interview slots remains unknown, a US Embassy official advised students to check the website regularly for updates.

The United States embassy in India has assured Indian students that interview slots for F-1 student visas will be made available soon and asked students to keep checking the website for their slots.

The embassy official told the Times Of India, "We cannot give out a specific date, but the next large batch of appointments will be released in the coming weeks."
