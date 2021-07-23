US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will pay a two-day visit to India beginning July 27 during which both sides will discuss a range of issues including recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

It will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State. The MEA said Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.

It said Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership. "Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further," the MEA said in a statement.

"Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN," it added.