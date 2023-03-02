US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets Jaishankar on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meet

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Pleased to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues," S Jaishankar tweeted.

PTI reported that the Ukraine conflict and India's agenda for the G20 figured in the talks. Also, Antony Blinken said that G20 meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I went to the G20 today with two imperatives: First, to ensure that the G20 — with India at the helm — advances our shared goals, and second, to demonstrate how the US, together with our partners, is acting to meet the needs of the world. We succeeded at both," Blinken said ahead of the meet.

Blinken arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting after his Central Asia trip. Blinken is scheduled to have a meeting with his counterparts from Quad countries on Friday.

G20 is a group of world's top 20 economies that represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

With inputs from PTI