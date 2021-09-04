US reaffirms its strong defence relationship with India

India and the United States (US) on Friday reaffirmed the strength of their defence relationship underscoring their commitment to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin H Kahl met visiting Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to reaffirm the strength of the defence relationship between the US and India, Defence Spokesperson Eric Pahon said in a readout of the meeting.

India is the only designated Major Defence Partner of the United States, he said. The Foreign Secretary and Under Secretary underscored their commitment to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to sustain a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Pahon said.