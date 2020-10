The United States of America (USA) has offered its F-18 naval fighter jets to fulfil the Indian Navy's requirement of combat jets. According to ANI, a few years back the Indian Navy had expressed its interest in the induction of 57 Naval fighter aircraft for operations from its aircraft carriers. These also included the current INS Vikramaditya and presently under-construction, the Indigenous aircraft carrier.

ANI quoted a government source as saying, "The American government has offered to provide their naval fighter aircraft F-18 for the Indian Navy under a government proposal at the meeting between defence delegations of both countries during the 2+2 meetings."

Along with the F-18 fighters, the US government has also offered to sell the unmanned aircraft Sea Guardian to the Indian Navy. Additionally, the US has offered numerous other systems to the Indian Armed forces, reported ANI.