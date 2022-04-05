US offered partnership to India in reducing Russian crude oil reliance

When Daleep Singh—the key architect of Washington's economic sanctions against Moscow—came to India end of March, he offered to “partner” New Delhi in reducing Russian crude oil imports. Despite US sanctions, India has bought crude oil from Russia at a discount since the war

“…Daleep Singh, our Deputy National Security Advisor, was just there (in India). He explained both the mechanisms of our sanctions and reiterated that any country or entity should be abiding by those,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on April 4, while explaining India’s imports of Russian energy represent only 1-2 percent of the total energy imports.

“What Daleep Singh did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” Psaki said. “We also made clear that we would be happy to be a partner in reducing their reliance or even their small percentage of reliance on that.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , meanwhile, has defended the purchase of cheap oil.

"I will put my energy security and my country’s interest first. If supply is available at a discount why shouldn’t I buy it," Sitharaman said at the 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards ( IBLA ) in Mumbai. "We have started buying Russian oil and have bought at least 3 to 4 days of supply."

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (left) with US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Singh is the great grand-nephew of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian-American to be elected to Congress. He was in India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

During the trip, Singh said : "Don't think anyone would believe that if China again breached the LAC Russia would come running to India's defence. I came here in the spirit of friendship to explain the mechanism of our sanctions."

He also said US allies should not create mechanisms that prop up the rouble and attempt to undermine the dollar-based financial system. Singh has worked for Goldman Sachs and was executive vice-president and head of the markets group at the New York Federal Reserve before joining the Joe Biden administration.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the US imposed sanctions on Russia, including prohibiting exports from Russia.

India and United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.