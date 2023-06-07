homeindia NewsUS NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit

US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit

US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 3:04:23 PM IST (Updated)

This visit by Sullivan follows US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on Monday, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to Washington on Tuesday.

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will visit India on June 13 for meetings with his counterpart Ajit Doval and other senior officials. This visit comes one week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his state visit to Washington for two days.

Jake Sullivan will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Delhi. The two sides are expected to finalise the agenda for PM Modi’s US visit on June 21-24.
This visit by Sullivan follows US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on Monday and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to Washington on Tuesday.
The two NSAs last met in Saudi Arabia on May 7 along with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for discussing connectivity issues in West Asia.
Also Read:
GE-HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit
Earlier in January this year, the two NSAs had held the inaugural meeting of the initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) where discussions on some of the emerging technologies like jet engines, quantum technologies, high-performance computing, and resilient semiconductor supply chains were held. It was during this meeting that the US invitation for PM Modi’s state visit was handed over to Doval.
PM Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting after the US government gave the go-ahead to General Electric (GE) to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, as reported by CNBC-TV18 earlier.
Also Read:Joe Biden debt-bill signing set to unleash tsunami of US debt sales
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Jun 7, 2023 2:42 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ajit DovalNarendra ModiPM ModiUSA

Recommended Articles

View All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture

Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read