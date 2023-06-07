US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit

This visit by Sullivan follows US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on Monday, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to Washington on Tuesday.

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will visit India on June 13 for meetings with his counterpart Ajit Doval and other senior officials. This visit comes one week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his state visit to Washington for two days.

Jake Sullivan will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Delhi. The two sides are expected to finalise the agenda for PM Modi’s US visit on June 21-24.

This visit by Sullivan follows US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on Monday and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to Washington on Tuesday.

The two NSAs last met in Saudi Arabia on May 7 along with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for discussing connectivity issues in West Asia.

Also Read:

Earlier in January this year, the two NSAs had held the inaugural meeting of the initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) where discussions on some of the emerging technologies like jet engines, quantum technologies, high-performance computing, and resilient semiconductor supply chains were held. It was during this meeting that the US invitation for PM Modi’s state visit was handed over to Doval.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting after the US government gave the go-ahead to General Electric (GE) to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, as reported by CNBC-TV18 earlier.