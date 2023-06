US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit

This visit by Sullivan follows US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on Monday, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to Washington on Tuesday.

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will visit India on June 13 for meetings with his counterpart Ajit Doval and other senior officials. This visit comes one week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his state visit to Washington for two days.

Jake Sullivan will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Delhi. The two sides are expected to finalise the agenda for PM Modi’s US visit on June 21-24.