US lawmakers, Trump campaign condemn vandalisation of Gandhi statue

Updated : June 05, 2020 08:22 AM IST

The Trump campaign termed the incident "very disappointing", while US Ambassador to India Ken Juster apologised, saying sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue.
Protests against the custodial killing of Floyd turned violent in some places in the US and prestigious monuments were damaged.Protests against the custodial killing of Floyd turned violent in some places in the US and prestigious monuments were damaged.
