Absconding 1993 bank fraud convict arrested on return from US

The CBI has arrested T Ravindranath Gupta, a 1993 bank fraud convict having an Interpol Red Notice on him, on his arrival in Kerala's Kochi from the US via the UAE, the agency said on Wednesday.

"The Global Operations Centre of CBI, in close coordination with Interpol channels, has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject. He returned to India from the USA...(he) was wanted in a CBI case...for defrauding the bank by forging the inland letters of credit, cheating and forgery," a CBI spokesperson said.

Gupta was convicted by a special court in Bengaluru for defrauding scheduled banks to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore by submitting forged inland letters of credit (ILCs) during March-July in 1993. An inland letter of credit is a guarantee issued by the buyer's bank to the seller's bank to make payment domestically.

The CBI, in its FIR registered on September 22, 1993, alleged that Gupta colluded with bank officials to cheat scheduled banks and non-banking financial companies in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The agency had filed a charge sheet in 1996, which led to his conviction for three years in 2010. Later, Karnataka High Court rejected his appeal on March 22, 2021, following which he fled the country.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Gupta on April 4 this year.

-With inputs from PTI