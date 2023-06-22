In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Steven Herman, chief national correspondent of VOA, said the welcome given to Modi during his US visit shows that for the US, among its bilateral relationships, there is none more key than the one with India.

Asserting that the US-India relationship was one of the most defining in the 21st century, US President Joe Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House ahead of their official talks.

We face an inflection point, one of those moments that come around once in a generation where a lot is changing. Decisions we make today will determine the future for decades to come, Biden said, addressing a joint media statement at the White House.

Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, PM Modi said that this is the first time that the doors of the White House have been opened for so many Indian-Americans.

Both the leaders asserted their countries’ commitment to democratic values and fundamentals of welfare and stated that their partnership enhances these values.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Steven Herman, chief national correspondent of VOA, said the welcome given to Modi during his US visit shows that for the US, among its bilateral relationships, there is none more key than the one with India.

Besides the several deals that the two countries would be signing, Modi’s US visit is also the foundation of relations between the two countries that would form a bulwark against China.

Manjeet Kripalani, executive director of Gateway House, agreed, saying that Modi’s visit shows that US is sending out a strong message to China that India is a serious ally in Asia.

She also said that now India will also be offering its friendship to US and look to help the once-leader of the world in areas where it has been found lacking. She particularly mentioned the unaffordable healthcare, highly privatised digitalisation and a tax code which had several loopholes to highlight this.

Kripalani noted that there should be more people-to-people relationship between the two countries, especially one where Americans should know more about India the way Indians know about the US. She also said that free trade agreements between the two countries has the potential to reach $1 trillion US-India trade.