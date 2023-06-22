In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Steven Herman, chief national correspondent of VOA, said the welcome given to Modi during his US visit shows that for the US, among its bilateral relationships, there is none more key than the one with India.

Asserting that the US-India relationship was one of the most defining in the 21st century, US President Joe Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House ahead of their official talks.

We face an inflection point, one of those moments that come around once in a generation where a lot is changing. Decisions we make today will determine the future for decades to come, Biden said, addressing a joint media statement at the White House.

Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.