US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Delhi till March 10 — Here’s a look at India-US trade relations

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo began her four-day India visit on Tuesday, March 7, to participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum. Raimondo's visit to New Delhi will look to enhance commercial ties between the two nations.

The US Commerce Department said in its statement that this visit will attempt to "unlock new trade and investment opportunities" between Washington and New Delhi.

Trade and Commerce have always enjoyed a place of prominence in the India-US multifaceted strategic bilateral relations.

“We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India is a strategic ally. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners,” Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said as he along with Secretary Raimondo and several key BJP ministers participated in Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Raimondo's visit comes after last month's special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in India’s National Capital.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, where discussions will take place on cooperation in various sectors.

The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019 but couldn't be held later due to multiple factors. As per some media reports, it is proposed to re-launch the Commercial Dialogue with a strategic outlook to focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification.

Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched on November 9 last year via video conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security, and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery among others.

The bilateral trade between the two countries witnessed robust growth in goods during CY 2022, surpassing $131 billion in total. The US is India’s third most significant source of FDI and is one of India’s top five investment destinations.