Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million

    US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The United States has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 82 million. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US in this regard Monday.

    US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million
    The United States has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 82 million. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US in this regard Monday.
    The proposed Foreign Military Sale, the State Department said, will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by providing with flexible and efficient Harpoon missile maintenance capabilities to ensure maximum force readiness. Noting that India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, the Pentagon said the proposed sale of this equipment and support would not alter the basic military balance in the region.
    The principal contractor will be The Boeing Company, St. Louis, MO. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s), it said.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions: Check what's allowed, what's not

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,841.90 70.35 3.97
    Sun Pharma791.80 16.80 2.17
    Bharti Airtel576.75 11.60 2.05
    HDFC2,511.25 49.20 2.00
    Asian Paints3,032.00 57.95 1.95
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,841.85 71.60 4.04
    Sun Pharma792.00 17.55 2.27
    Bharti Airtel576.65 11.60 2.05
    Asian Paints3,031.00 60.10 2.02
    HDFC2,512.00 49.70 2.02
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,559.90 -31.75 -1.99
    ONGC115.30 -1.80 -1.54
    JSW Steel736.65 -10.05 -1.35
    Shree Cements28,990.00 -304.25 -1.04
    UPL782.90 -8.15 -1.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,814.15 -26.50 -0.69
    Tata Steel1,403.00 -6.95 -0.49
    ICICI Bank679.45 -2.10 -0.31
    HCL Tech1,033.05 -2.20 -0.21
    Reliance2,067.80 -3.70 -0.18

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2975-0.0425-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.2280-0.0080-0.01
    Pound-Rupee103.21100.00000.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68040.00050.07
    View More