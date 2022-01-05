UPSC Civil Services Examination (Main) 2021 schedule released; check details here

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted as per schedule from Friday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Wednesday. “After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022,” it said in a statement.

In view of the restrictions imposed by the state governments to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC requested governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries in their movement. The state governments have further been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the Examination till the date of conduct of the Examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, among others.